Hantavirus Outbreak: How It Spreads, Who Is At Risk, Symptoms, Precautions — All You Need To Know

Over 140 people of 23 nationalities remain stranded on the Atlantic Ocean cruise ship where the deadly Hantavirus outbreak has been reported. At least three people have died since the suspected outbreak; two of them tested positive for Hantavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

ALSO READ: Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship: WHO Shares Key Facts, Symptoms And Other Details

The international health body now also believes that there may have been rare human-to-human transmission of hantavirus on the Dutch cruise ship.

"We do believe that there may be some human-to-human transmission that is happening among the really close contacts," BBC quoted WHO official Dr Maria Van Kerkhove as saying.

As of May 4, the agency reported that a total of seven cases of the virus had come to light. Of these, two were laboratory confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases were reported. Three of the seven patients passed away, one remains critically ill patient and three individuals are reporting mild symptoms.

#Hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship travel:

Since 1 April when the boat set sail, of the 147 passengers and crew, 7 people have become ill, among whom 3 have died, 1 is critically ill and 3 are reporting mild symptoms.



Based on the current information, including how… pic.twitter.com/KDKwmrNeBt — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2026

The first report about passengers suffering severe respiratory illness aboard the MV Hondius vessel was reported to the WHO on May 2.

“Illness onset occurred between April 6 and 28 and was characterised by fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock,” the international agency said.

On May 4, the vessel was moored off the coast of Cabo Verde, a country in Africa. On Wednesday, the government of Spain confirmed that they will receive the MV Hondius vessel in the Canary Islands in compliance with international law and the humanitarian spirit.

Hantavirus: How Does It Spread

Hantaviruses can cause serious illness affecting lungs and kidneys. They mainly spread from rodents to humans, the WHO said. When infected rodent urine, droppings or nests are disturbed, the virus becomes airborne. As a result, people can get infected by breathing it or through cuts or contact with eyes, nose or mouth.

“It is a rare but severe disease that can be deadly. Although uncommon, limited human to human transmission has been reported in previous outbreaks of Andes virus (a specific species of hantavirus),” the WHO said.

Who Is At Risk?

According to the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hantavirus cases are most common in rural areas such as forests, fields and farms where rodents are present.

People should avoid contact with rodent urine, droppings, saliva and nesting materials. If rodents are in or around the home, it is recommended to clean safely. The CDC also says that pet rodents are not recommended for young children, pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.

Symptoms of Hantavirus

According to WHO, suspected cases of Hantavirus is characterised by fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock.

“In humans, symptoms usually begin between one and eight weeks after exposure, and typically include fever, headache, muscle aches and gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting,” it said.

Hantavirus infection can lead to either hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), a rapidly progressive condition affecting the lungs and heart or haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), which affects kidneys.

“In HCPS, the disease may progress rapidly to cough, shortness of breath, accumulation of fluid in the lungs and shock. In HFRS, later stages may include low blood pressure, bleeding disorders and kidney failure,” the agency said.

Precautions

As hantavirus spreads through contact with fresh urine, droppings, or nesting materials of an infected rodent, it is recommended to keep your surroundings clean. People who work with live rodents or have rodents as pets should also take extra precautions. They must avoid contact with rodent bites or from touching the saliva, urine, droppings, or contaminated bedding from infected animals.

ALSO READ: What Is Hantavirus? Three Dead In Suspected Outbreak On Atlantic Cruise Ship; Know About Symptoms And Causes

According to the WHO, there is no specific treatment to cure hantavirus. “There is no licensed specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus infection. Care is supportive and focuses on close clinical monitoring and management of respiratory, cardiac and kidney complications,” it said.

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