Karnataka Government Plans Ban On DJs, Item Songs At Cultural Events

Kannada & Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Wednesday said the Karnataka government was in favour of imposing a ban on disc jockeys (DJ) playing “item songs” and loud music at cultural events and processions.

The minister was replying to his cabinet colleague Santosh Lad in the assembly, seeking a ban on DJs playing item songs during such events.

“In all jayantis (birth anniversaries of prominent figures) and festivals, DJs have become a big problem. We must think about this. In any jayanti, our Gods won't move forward (in a procession) without a DJ and an item song. This is shameful. DJs and item songs won't do any good for culture,” Lad said.

He said, "I request in this House. Let any government come to power, these DJs should be banned during any Jayantis."

In response, Minister Tangadagi said, "The BJP should cooperate. We will issue an order. We should issue an order because DJs are creating a lot of problems. If everyone agrees, it has to be done."

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At this point, BJP MLA from Shivamogga S N Channabasappa said he was not in agreement with the idea.

“They (those demanding a ban) may not want (DJs), but we want it. You cannot do as per your wish and preferences....Ban Azaan as per a Supreme Court order if you can. Will you do it?” he asked.

Intervening, Speaker UT Khader said the Supreme Court order was regarding fixing the sound decibel levels. “All governments must follow that."

However, senior BJP lawmaker Suresh Kumar backed the plan to ban DJs.

“I agree that DJs and item songs are not part of our culture. There is another aspect to this, which is the sound that it emanates. I have seen people with a pacemaker in their hearts suffer from the sound of DJs. I have seen children close their ears. Those who organise events with DJs don't understand what others are going through. Even the police are helpless. We must seriously think about the noise pollution due to DJs,” he said.

The issue came up for discussion in response to Channabasappa's question seeking government funds to organise Sahyadri or Malnad Utsava regularly in Shivamogga.

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Later speaking, BJP's Janardhana Reddy also asked the government to restart the Anegundi Utsava in Koppal.

Responding to this, Minister Tangadagi said all districts want to organise their own utsavas, or festivals.

“This has become a big problem for us. There are certain limitations and guidelines. Any utsava must be tied to the history of a place. Earlier, Dasara Utsava was confined to Mysuru, Madikeri and Chamarajanagar. Later, Shivamogga was added, when B S Yediyurappa was the CM."

Noting that Karnataka has a unique culture and tradition, Speaker Khader said to protect and nurture local identity and culture, every district should have its own utsava.

“This encourages local cultures and traditions. Otherwise, our younger generation and children will forget all that amid rapid western influence,” he said, as he asked the Minister to discuss in the department and fix the grants for each district.

BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar, who earlier served as Kannada and Culture Minister, suggested that the government come up with a policy to organise regular district-wise or regional utsavas.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the utsavas and festivals organised should have year-long fests with activities and events held throughout the year aimed at providing a platform to local artists and artisans, instead of limiting them to two-day grand cultural stage events.

“We should create a throughout-the-year event calendar. They must not only be cultural events, but also create economic activities to help local artists. We should create a policy of sorts for this,” he said, adding that Rs 20 crore is spent on some two-day festival, but what about the remaining 363 days?

Minister Lad said the utsavas cost crores because top singers are invited to perform.

“Without performances from top singers, artists and item songs, people won't come,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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