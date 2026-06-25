JIPMAT 2026 Result OUT At nta.nic.in. Direct Link & Steps To Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the results of JIPMAT 2026 for participants who took part in the examination. Candidates can now access the official site to check and download their final scores alongside the conclusive answer key.

As per the official information released by NTA, a total of 13,876 candidates registered for the assessment, while 11,527 candidates appeared for the test, yielding an attendance rate of 83.07 percent.

JIPMAT 2026: Direct Link

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JIPMAT 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the result

Step a: Head over to the official NTA JIPMAT portal at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat.

Step 2: Select the link labelled “JIPMAT Score Card – 2026".

Step 3: Input your application number along with your password or date of birth.

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification and hit Submit.

Step 5: Within the dashboard, find and click on “View/Download scorecard".

Step 6: Download and preserve the scorecard PDF and the final answer key PDF to your device.

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JIPMAT 2026: Marking scheme

The JIPMAT scoring system awards +4 points for each correct response, deducts 1 point for each incorrect answer, and assigns 0 points for questions left unanswered.

JIPMAT 2026: Objection window & provisional answer key

The NTA previously released the tentative answer keys alongside the question papers and candidates' recorded answers from June 10 to June 12, 2026. During this timeframe, candidates had the chance to challenge any answers they deemed incorrect. All submitted objections were then evaluated by subject specialists, and the conclusive answer keys sanctioned by the expert panel were utilised for result compilation.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) serves as a national-level entrance examination for Class 12 graduates aspiring to enrol in the five-year integrated BBA + MBA programmes at select Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The response sheet provides candidates a means to evaluate their answers against the provisional key published by NTA.

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