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Janata Tawa & Grill, Hotel Radha, 3 Others Lose Food Licence In Latest FDA Crackdown In Mumbai

Maharashtra FDA suspends five food licences after inspections find multiple safety lapses

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Janata Tawa & Grill, Hotel Radha, 3 Others Lose Food Licence In Latest FDA Crackdown In Mumbai
Maharashtra FDA suspends food licences after inspections uncover safety violations.
(Photo: AI Generated)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of five establishments in Mumbai and issued 22 improvement notices following inspections of 31 establishments, as part of a wider crackdown on food safety violations.

Among the establishments facing licence suspension are Hotel Radha in Malad, Janata Tawa & Grill in Kurla and Saraswati College of Engineering in Kharghar.

A statement from FDA said that at Hotel Radha, FDA officials found live rats and cockroaches in the kitchen. A rat was also seen entering the premises through an open drainage line, according to the inspection findings. The violations led to the suspension of the establishment's food licence.

The food licence of Janata Tawa & Grill in Kurla was also suspended over lapses in meat storage and temperature control. Officials found inadequate storage conditions, along with unhygienic food-contact equipment.

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