Iran Envoy Says India Plays Key Role In Supporting Dialogue, Easing Global Tensions

Iran underscored India's growing role in supporting dialogue and reducing global tensions, while reaffirming the importance of regional stability for the safety of Indian nationals living and working in West Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Fathali, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, said peace and security in the region remain a priority for Tehran, especially given India's deep economic and people-to-people ties with West Asia.

“The security and peace of all nations in the region, including Indian citizens working and living in West Asia, are highly important to us,” Fathali said. “We believe that stability and security in the Persian Gulf will benefit all countries in the region and their economic partners, including India.”

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The envoy highlighted the long-standing historical and cultural relationship between India and Iran, saying both countries share common interests across energy, transportation, trade, and regional cooperation.

“Iran and India share a long history of friendship, cultural ties, and common interests across various economic, energy, and regional sectors,” he said, adding that the two countries possess “significant comparative advantages” that can help expand bilateral engagement.

Fathali also praised India's role on the global stage, particularly within the BRICS grouping.

“As a major global power and an influential member of the BRICS group, India plays an important role in strengthening multilateralism, supporting dialogue, and helping to reduce international tensions,” he told ANI.

Referring to the recent visit of Iran's foreign minister to India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the ambassador described the engagement as “very positive and constructive,” signalling continued consultations and cooperation between the two countries.

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