India Successfully Test-Launches Short-Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-1'

India on Friday successfully test-launched the short-range ballistic missile Agni-1 missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha, marking another validation of the country's strategic deterrence capabilities.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the launch was carried out on May 22, 2026, under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The test confirmed all operational and technical parameters of the missile system.

The missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, a key testing facility located in Odisha. Officials said the successful trial reaffirmed the reliability and operational readiness of the Agni-1 system.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated that the launch validated all key performance metrics, reinforcing confidence in India's strategic weapons capability and overall deterrence posture.

ALSO READ: India Successfully Tests Advanced Agni Missile With MIRV Capability — Here's All You Need To Know

Earlier this month India had successfully conducted a flight trial of an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads targeted at different locations spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region, with flight data confirming that all mission objectives were met. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the Indian Army, and Industry for the achievement.

In March 2024, India conducted its first flight test of Agni-5 with MIRV technology under 'Mission Divyastra', demonstrating a three-to-four warhead capacity with independently targeted warheads.

A user validation trial by the Strategic Forces Command followed on August 20, 2025. The test earlier in May incorporated a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle payload along with MIRV technologies, marking the first integration of the two systems on an ICBM-range platform.

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