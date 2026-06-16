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No Prescription, No Cough Syrup? Why Govt Has Tightened Rules On Medicinal Syrups

The amendment has been notified through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, published in the official gazette.

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No Prescription, No Cough Syrup? Why Govt Has Tightened Rules On Medicinal Syrups
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Buying medicinal syrups, including cough syrups, may no longer be as simple as walking into a pharmacy and making a purchase, as the Union Health ministry amended rules to prohibit sale without a doctor's prescription.

The Ministry issued a notification aimed at removing the word “Syrup” from Entry No. 7 under Serial No. 13 of Schedule K, a category that currently exempts certain medicines from prescription requirements.

The amendment has been notified through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, published in the official gazette. The amendment came into force with immediate effect from the date of its publication.

Consequently, these medications must now comply with the full requirements of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

Officials say the policy change is intended to strengthen patient safety and curb the growing practice of self-medication. Pharmacists will be required to verify prescriptions and maintain records of sales, bringing cough syrups under stricter regulatory oversight.

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The decision follows a series of tragic incidents involving child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups. 

The ministry said the comments received from the public had been considered before finalising the amendment after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), the country's highest statutory body on technical matters related to drugs.

Health authorities have also reiterated warnings against the use of cough and cold syrups in young children.

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