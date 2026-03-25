'India Won't Act As Broker Like Pakistan': Jaishankar Told All-Party Meet On Iran Mediation, Say Sources

Reacting to Pakistan's attempt to position itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reportedly told an all-party meeting that India will not act as a go-between country.

Quoting sources present at the meeting, NDTV reported that Jaishankar described Pakistan as a “dalal (broker) nation,” stressing that India would not assume the role of a middleman in global conflicts.

“India will not act as a middleman and dalal (broker) nation like Pakistan,” a participant at the meeting said.

Strongly defending its handling of the West Asia crisis, sources said that the government argued that if the US finds Pakistan useful as a channel of communication, India cannot control that equation.

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Speculation over Islamabad's backchannel diplomacy intensified after US President Donald Trump shared a post by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicating his willingness to help facilitate dialogue.

Sources said that New Delhi has remained actively engaged through diplomatic outreach, official statements, and communication with key stakeholders.

The opposition members were also informed that 4,25,000 Indians have been brought back.

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The government also pointed out that despite US sanctions on Iran remaining in place for over 15 years, India continued to meet its energy requirements by sourcing oil from Iran when needed.

It also said more ships are coming through the Strait of Hormoz and there is no cause for concern.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju later said that all concerns raised during the meeting were addressed, and there was a collective sense of unity across party lines

"I think the opposition party has displayed maturity in expressing at the end of the meeting, that in any challenging situation, they will stand with the steps taken by the government...The opposition members were satisfied with the effort made by the government," said Rijiju.

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