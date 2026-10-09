IIT Bombay Hostel Gas Leak Injures Five, Including Two Children; All Stable

Five persons, including two children, were injured after a gas leakage from a cylinder pipe triggered a flare-up at a hostel on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai in Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. They said the incident was reported at around 10.25 pm from hostel number 6.

The injured were taken to BMC-run Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, an official said. "Four of them were later shifted to civic body-run Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli. One remains admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. The five have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar (12), Tahjib Aalam (9), Ishwar Singh (37), Shivkumar Singh (34) and Anilkumar Yadav (23)," the official said.

Police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were mobilised following the incident, he added. Further details about the incident are awaited.

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