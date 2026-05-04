HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 To Be OUT @11 AM; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Plus Two/Class 12 board examination result today, May 4 at 11 am for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

The result will be announced on the board's official website - hpbose.org and hpbose.org/Result.aspx. Students can also access the scorecard at digilocker.gov.in. The Board will also issue a notification regarding the HPBOSE 12th Supplementary exam 2026.

The Himachal 12th board examinations were held between March and April, 2026 across the state. A minimum of 33 per cent marks is mandatory to clear the Plus Two examination, failing which students will be required to take compartment examinations.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via hpbose.org?

Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on "Results" and then on "HPBOSE 12th Result 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on "Search".

Your marksheet will be shown on the screen.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Direct Link

The direct link to check the results will be made available here ->

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via DigiLocker?

Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in.

Click on "Class XII Marksheet" and then on "H. P. Board Of School Education" and then again on "Class XII Marksheet".

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via SMS?

Open your phone's SMS application and type HP12 (Eg. HP12 12345678) and send it to 567650.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.