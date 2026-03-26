How To Apply For PNG Gas Connection Online: Key Steps, Required Documents And More

In a bid to diversify energy use, the government is accelerating the expansion of piped gas networks and considering a move to discontinue LPG supply to homes that do not adopt piped natural gas in regions where it is already available.

Against the backdrop of supply disruptions triggered by the war in the Persian Gulf region, the government is advocating PNG as a more dependable fuel for domestic and commercial use.

Under the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 24, LPG supply will be discontinued after three months for households that do not switch to PNG despite access.

An exception has been provided for premises where installation is not technically viable, provided a no-objection certificate is obtained.

Invoking the Essential Commodities Act, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has rolled out a new reform to accelerate the nationwide rollout of piped natural gas within a defined timeframe. The directive, issued late Tuesday, requires landowners, both residential and commercial, to grant access for pipeline laying, aiming to curb dependence on imported LPG.

Also Read: Centre Says Claims Of 14.2-Kg LPG Cylinder Carrying 10 Kg Gas 'Highly Speculative': Report

Highlighting the advantages of PNG, officials are drawing attention to the benefits of piped natural gas, including a continuous supply that removes dependence on LPG cylinder refills. The transition is also seen as a step towards improving energy resilience and cutting logistical burdens.

How To Locate PNG In Your City

Across most cities, the starting point is to establish which local distributor operates in the area. Each zone is assigned to a City Gas Distribution (CGD) firm licensed by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Notable providers include Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) in Delhi-NCR, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. in Mumbai, Gujarat Gas Ltd. across major cities in Gujarat, Adani Total Gas Ltd. in regions such as Vadodara and Faridabad, and GAIL Gas Ltd. in cities like Bengaluru and Patna.

Steps To Apply For PNG Connection

Step 1: Verify PNG Availability In Your Locality

The first step for consumers is to confirm whether PNG services are accessible in their locality. This can be done via the distributor's website by entering basic address details like pincode. Where pipelines are already laid, applications can be lodged either digitally or in person.

Step 2: Application Process

Applications can be completed either digitally or offline at authorised centres. Typically required documents include ID proof, address proof, and property-related paperwork such as ownership certificates or rental agreements.

Step 3: Cost considerations

A refundable security deposit forms a significant part of the cost. IGL, for instance, places this in the Rs 5,000–Rs 10,000 bracket, depending on usage.

Step 4: Installation timeline

Following approval, a site inspection is conducted. Installation of the pipeline and meter is then carried out, along with safety checks.

In areas with existing pipelines, activation may take 7–15 days, while newer areas may require more time.

Documents Required For PNG Connection

Identity verification: Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, passport, or driving licence.

Address confirmation: Recent utility bill (electricity or BSNL), rental agreement, ration card, or property tax bill.

Ownership documentation: Sale deed, registered ownership papers, society certificate, or tax receipt.

Tenants' requirement: Landlord-issued NOC supported by ownership proof.

Photographs: Passport-size images to be submitted.

Operational PNG connections offer a seamless supply of gas, billed periodically based on consumption levels. Unlike LPG, users are not required to manage cylinder refills, and tariffs tend to be competitive in cities with developed networks. However, the spread of infrastructure is uneven, with metros and parts of Gujarat seeing stronger penetration than several smaller cities and southern regions.

Also Read: PNG Available But Opting For LPG Cylinders? Soon Your Supply May Get Cut Off — Here's Why

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