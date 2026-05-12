Tata Motors Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd.) is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. It is a leading vehicle manufacturer with a presence in 125 countries. In October 2025, Tata Motors officially demerged into two separate entities: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (focusing on cars and SUVs) and Tata Motors Ltd. Here's everything you need to know about Tata Motors' Q4FY26 results schedule.

Tata Motors Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated April 27, Tata Motors said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 13 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend to the shareholders for approval the declaration of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, at the forthcoming 2nd Annual General Meeting of the company.

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Tata Motors Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from March 25 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of publication of the Q4FY26 financial results of the company.

Tata Motors Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company will hold an investor/analyst conference call on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Tata Motors Q3 Results

Tata Motors reported a 15.45% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 22,179 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 19,211 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit declined 48% YoY to Rs 705 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,355 crore in Q3FY25.

Tata Motors Share Price History

Shares of Tata Motors have fallen 2.17% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has fallen 5.40%. On a year-to-date basis, it has decreased by 4.94%. Since its listing in November 2025, it has grown 23.42%. The stock hit a high of Rs 509 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 27, 2026, and a low of Rs 306.30 apiece on Nov. 14, 2025. At 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Tata Motors shares were trading 1.07% lower at Rs 406.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.84% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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