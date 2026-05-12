Trump Invites Elon Musk, Tim Cook To Beijing Summit: Full List Of CEOs

The who's who of the American corporate world will be accompanying US President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week. The high-stakes Beijing Summit, between May 13-15, with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, the ongoing US-Iran conflict and export controls.

The White House confirmed that Tesla boss Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and BlackRock's Larry Fink are among those invited to join Trump's delegation, alongside Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg.

Goldman Sachs's David Solomon, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, and Meta's Dina Powell McCormick are also part of the list.



What's on the agenda?



Trump and Xi are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, export controls, Taiwan, and the ongoing Iran conflict. The summit comes as uncertainty over the war with Iran continues to rattle global oil markets and supply chains.

Trump struck a confident tone before departing. "I have a great relationship with President Xi. We are doing a lot of business, but it's smart business," he told reporters at the Oval Office.

Boeing Deal Could Be Headline Moment

China is expected to announce purchases related to Boeing aircraft, American agriculture, and energy. It would be the country's first major Boeing order since 2017, potentially the single largest airplane order in history.

ALSO READ: Trump To Meet President Xi During China Visit: What's On Agenda?

Notable Absentees

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was not invited, with the White House focused on agriculture and commercial aviation over semiconductors for this trip.



Cisco's Chuck Robbins was invited, but will not be able to attend due to his company's earnings release this week.

The trip carries significant geopolitical weight. The state visit was originally planned for early April, but was postponed due to the ongoing Iran war.

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