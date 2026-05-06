Himanta Biswa Sarma Resigns After BJP's Historic Assam Win, Oath-Taking Ceremony Likely After May 11

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, on Wednesday tendered his resignation along with his cabinet colleagues, opening the door for the BJP to establish a new government.

The BJP-led NDA secured a historic third consecutive term in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 out of 126 seats. Led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the coalition achieved this "hat-trick" of wins with a decisive mandate, with the BJP alone crossing the halfway mark.

The move comes after formal notification of the results of Assam Elections 2026, and to enable the formation of the new government.

"I had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya and formally initiating the process for the formation of the new government by tendering my resignation as Chief Minister and recommending the dissolution of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly," he posted on X.

"Hon'ble Governor has requested me to continue as the Caretaker Chief Minister until the new government assumes office. We look forward to his guidance and counsel in the coming days as we prepare for the formation of NDA 3.0."

I had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 and formally initiating the process for formation of the new government by tendering my resignation as Chief Minister and recommending the dissolution of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly.



Hon'ble… pic.twitter.com/31vx0XKKzg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2026

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Sarma, while talking to reporters outside the Lok Bhawan, informed that the oath-taking ceremony is probably going to happen after May 11.

"We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the occasion because it was a historic win."

According to Sarma, the PMO has hinted that Modi won't be able to visit the state before May 11.

When asked how the chief minister was chosen, he responded, "The BJP has appointed two central observers." The leader will be nominated by the legislature party to be the next chief minister when they are present.

Following that, NDA members will convene to decide on the name. Thus, we ought to hold off till the procedure is finished."

On Tuesday, the BJP designated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as a co-observer and Union Minister J P Nadda as its central observer for the Assam legislative party leader election.

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Flanked by MLA Manab Deka and cabinet colleague Ranoj Pegu, Sarma further added, saying, "The legislature party meeting will take place before May 11. Nadda's office will provide us with the information either today or tomorrow."

"Nadda and Saini will decide on the date. The BJP will make a claim to form the government after the party MLAs convene and the NDA members endorse the leader's name."

When asked if newcomers would be given seats in the cabinet, Sarma responded: "The leader of the legislature party is yet to be selected." The appointment of new members to the council of ministers will be determined by the next chief minister.

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