Heat Wave Warning: Hot Conditions To Prevail In Delhi, NCR; Check IMD's Alert For States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert warning that heat wave conditions will continue over several parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, over the next few days, while rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected in eastern and northeastern regions of the country.

According to the latest release from the IMD, prevailing heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are expected to persist for the next three days, with a gradual spread towards east India and adjoining central parts of the country.

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The weather department said a fresh spell of heat wave began on April 18 over Haryana and has since expanded to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi-NCR, the forecast indicates mainly clear skies and rising temperatures through April 24. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 40°C and 44°C during this period, remaining above normal across most areas. Heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places on April 22, 23 and 24, accompanied by strong surface winds reaching up to 20-30 kmph during daytime hours.

The district-wise forecast shows similar conditions across all parts of Delhi, including North, South, East, West and NCR regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad. Clear skies will dominate, with heat wave conditions persisting for at least three consecutive days before slight clouding is expected on April 25.

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Across the country, maximum temperatures in the range of 40°C to 45°C were recorded over several regions, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The highest temperature of 44.4°C was recorded in Allahabad. Many regions reported temperatures significantly above normal, especially in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

At the same time, the IMD has forecast contrasting weather conditions in other parts of the country. Northeast India is likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on multiple days.

Eastern India, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, is expected to experience scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days.

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In central India, light rainfall with thunderstorms is likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, with a possibility of hailstorms in Vidarbha. Similar thunderstorm activity with gusty winds is expected across southern states, including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The IMD has also issued warnings for hot and humid conditions over coastal and eastern regions, including Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala and parts of Gujarat. Warm night conditions are likely in several states, including Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

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