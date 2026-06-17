Govt Launches PM Research Chair 2026 Scheme To Bring Top Indian-Origin Researchers Home

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has launched the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026 to bring Indian-origin researchers, scientists and professionals working abroad back home for conducting advanced research.

Applications for the flagship scheme were opened by the central government on June 1, 2026 through the official PMRC portal. The programme offers three categories — Young Research Fellows, Senior Research Fellows and Research Chairs — depending on experience and research achievements.

The scheme focuses on 13 priority areas including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, cybersecurity, biotechnology, healthcare and medical technology, space and defence, energy and climate change, agriculture technology and advanced materials.

Selected fellows will get funding support of up to 5 crore, along with fellowship and relocation support. The Centre plans to engage at least 120 global Indian researchers over the next five years.

The scheme also offers access to laboratories and opportunities to work with Indian institutions. Eligible applicants include Indian nationals working abroad, OCI cardholders and Persons of Indian Origin with strong research credentials.

IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru are among seven lead institutions included as hosts for the programme.

The last date to apply is July 15 and the engagement period is up to 5 years, between 2026- 27 to 2030- 31.

How To Apply?

Interested candidates have to visit the official PMRC portal

Keep required documents ready, including curriculum vitae and proof of past work and education along with details of Citizenship, details of research outputs, and details of the preferred Host Institution.

Submit the application here.

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