Govt Clears Foreign Postings For Senior Bureaucrats Across IMF, World Bank, Indian Embassies

The Centre has cleared a fresh batch of overseas assignments for senior civil servants, appointing them to multilateral institutions and Indian diplomatic missions as part of its efforts to strengthen India's presence in key global economic, financial and strategic forums.

Among the appointments, Baldeo Purushartha, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been named Senior Adviser to the Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila, while Rahul Jain, also an IAS officer, will serve as Senior Adviser to the Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C.

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Brij Mohan Mishra has been appointed Minister (Economic & Commercial) at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, and Balamurugan D. will take over as Minister (Agriculture) at the Indian Embassy in Rome, strengthening India's economic and agricultural engagement with key international partners.

The government has also appointed Satyajit Mohanty of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as India's Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal.

Kapil Patidar of the Indian Economic Service (IES) has been named Adviser to the Executive Director (India) at the IMF in Washington, while Gopalakrishnan Ganesan of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) will serve as Counsellor (Economic) at the Indian Embassy in Washington.

Separately, Subhash Kumar of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) has been appointed Director at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu.

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In addition to the new appointments, the government has extended the tenure of Hemang Jani as Senior Adviser to the Executive Director at the World Bank by two years.

His tenure, which was due to conclude earlier, will now continue until July 2029.

The appointments are part of the Centre's periodic deployment of senior officers to strategic overseas assignments aimed at strengthening India's engagement with global financial institutions, multilateral organisations and key diplomatic missions.

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