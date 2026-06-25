Govt Assigns Union Cabinet Minister-Rank To Indian Envoy In Bangladesh

Dinesh Trivedi, India's High Commisioner to Bangladesh, has been granted the status equivalent to a Union cabinet minister by the central government.

An order issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) highlighted that Trivedi "has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence"

However, the order clarified that the position in Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only highlights the significance New Delhi attaches to its diplomatic relations with Dhaka.

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All You Need To Know About Dinesh Trivedi

Born on June, 4 1950, Dinesh Trivedi is a veteran politician and former Union minister who was appointed as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh in April 2026.

Trivedi's parliamentary career spans over more than three decades, with tenures in both the lower and upper houses of the Parliament. He represented West Bengal's Barrackpore constituency in the lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019, prior to which he was elected to the Rajya Sabha for two terms between 1990-96 and 2002-08.

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Trivedi has also served as Union Railway Minister and earlier as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Manmohan Singh-led government. He was recognised for his legislative contributions with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016-17 and has also chaired the Indo-European Union Parliamentary Forum and other parliamentary forums.

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