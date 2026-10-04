Government Jobs 2026: SBI, UPSC, RRB, CRPF Recruitments To Watch

Candidates preparing for government jobs have several recruitment opportunities this month, with openings across banking, railways, paramilitary forces, engineering and the pharmaceutical sector.

State Bank of India (SBI), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) have announced recruitment for various posts.

Government Jobs: Recruitment And Application Deadlines To Know

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SBI Recruitment 2026

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the application deadline for 207 posts in its Wealth Management division. Eligible candidates can now apply until October 5, 2026.

The recruitment drive includes posts such as Zonal Head, Regional Head, Relationship Manager-Team Lead, Investment Specialist, Investment Officer, VP Wealth and AVP Wealth.

The positions are being offered on a contractual basis. Freshers are not eligible for these roles, and candidates with relevant work experience can apply through the official SBI website.

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UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2027

UPSC is conducting the Engineering Services Examination (ESE), 2027 for filling up 480 posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. Application deadline: October 6, 2026.

The preliminary exam is scheduled for January 31, 2027, and the main exam is scheduled for June 18, 2027.

PMBI Recruitment 2026

Meanwhile, PMBI has announced 178 contractual vacancies for posts including Pharmacist, Executive, Senior Executive and Assistant Manager.

The application process is offline, and the last date to apply is October 15, 2026, by 5 pm.

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment

Under the sports quota, CRPF will hire for 521 positions, which include Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty). Applications will be closed.

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RRB NTPC Recruitment

RRB has announced 3,477 graduate-level NTPC vacancies, which come under CEN 06/2026. The last date to apply is November 6, 2026.

For 12th-pass candidates, CEN 07/2026 has 1,688 undergraduate vacancies. Applications will be accepted from October 15 to November 13, 2026.

Candidates should check the official notifications carefully for eligibility, fees and other requirements before applying for the jobs.

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