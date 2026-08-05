'Fasten Your Seat Belt': New Videos Capture Chaos Inside Air India Flight Hit By Turbulence

New videos have surfaced showing the chaos inside Air India flight AI2379 after it suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude during cruise on its way from Phuket to Delhi, with visibly frightened passengers seen inside the cabin amid scattered belongings and dislodged overhead bin doors.

Footage shared by a passenger on X shows anxious people onboard as loose items, including bags, slippers and papers, lie strewn across the cabin floor.

The doors of overhead bins appear to have come off and are seen lying in the aisle. In the visuals, a cabin crew member is heard repeatedly instructing passengers: "Fasten your seatbelts. This is an emergency. Nobody should get up."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation into the incident, which occurred aboard an Airbus A320neo (registration VT-EXO) carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi at 11:07 am on Tuesday.

The regulator has secured the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder for examination.

ALSO READ: DGCA Launches Probe After Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Loses 300 Feet Mid-Air

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the government had initiated a comprehensive probe and was closely monitoring the condition of those injured, after holding a review meeting with hospital doctors and officials from Air India, the DGCA and the civil aviation ministry.

"I have directed a medical status update on each patient every two hours," he said.

Five passengers had been discharged as of Monday evening, while the rest remained under treatment. The civil aviation ministry said eight passengers and four cabin crew members were admitted for detailed evaluation and were in stable condition.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and DGCA Director General Vir Vikram Yadav accompanied Naidu to Fortis Hospital in Delhi to meet the injured.

Air India said it has informed regulatory authorities, notified manufacturer Airbus, and is cooperating with the DGCA's investigation.

ALSO READ: Air India Passengers, Crew Injured As Phuket-Delhi Flight Encounters Turbulence

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