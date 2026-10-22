Doctors' Body IMA Seeks Action Against 'Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak' Over Violence Concerns

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, asking for an urgent review of the upcoming film Suryaa-Ant Se Aarambh Tak over the way it portrays doctors and “violence” against healthcare workers.

In its letter on Thursday, the doctors' body raised concerns about the promo video of the Sunny Deol starrer.

It said the video could create a negative impression of the medical fraternity and weaken public trust in healthcare professionals.

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The Film

Suryaa is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller starring Sunny Deol and directed by M Padmakumar. It is scheduled to release on November 20 in theatres.

Its teaser, released on October 19, follows a father investigating the truth behind his daughter's illness and points to concerns about a faulty medical system.

What The IMA Has Objected To

The IMA objected to the “generalisation of corruption within healthcare” and the “depiction of violence against medical professionals”.

It warned that such portrayals could have consequences for the safety of healthcare workers and for the doctor-patient relationship. The letter said the film's portrayal of corruption and unethical practices risked tarnishing the reputation of doctors who work honestly and diligently.

“While individual misconduct must be investigated and punished, the actions of a few must not be used to tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors,” the association pointed out.

The association also raised concerns about scenes showing physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff and hospital personnel, particularly when such acts are presented as “heroic or justified”. It also flagged the impact negative portrayals could have on medical students and aspiring doctors.

“Scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff, and hospital personnel, particularly when presented as heroic or justified acts, risk normalising violence against those committed to saving lives,” the letter added.

“Content that appears to glorify attacks on medical professionals may encourage hostility and further endanger those providing essential healthcare services,” it said. “Such portrayals may foster unwarranted mistrust and hostility towards doctors, weakening the mutual trust and cooperation essential for effective treatment and healthcare delivery,” the letter said.

What The IMA Wants

The IMA asked the ministry to carry out an impartial review of the film and to seek corrective measures from the filmmakers. It also called for a ban or other appropriate action “if justified under applicable law”.

“Our objective is not to shield any wrongdoer from accountability, but to protect the dignity of the medical profession, ensure the safety of healthcare workers, and preserve public trust in the healthcare system,” the association stressed.

The association clarified that it does not seek to protect doctors guilty of wrongdoing. Corruption, unethical medical practices and professional misconduct, it said, should be dealt with through appropriate legal and disciplinary action.

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“India needs more dedicated and motivated doctors to meet the healthcare needs of its growing population,” the IMA said, adding that the profession was built on “years of hard work, sacrifice, compassion, and service to humanity," the letter concluded.

The association has asked the ministry to review the film's content, seek appropriate corrective measures from its makers and consider a ban or other action if warranted under the law.

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