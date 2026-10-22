NDTV World Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi Set To Arrive, EAM Jaishankar To Speak
Follow live updates from Michelin-starred chef Himanshu Saini, LSL Capital CEO Samyukta Nair and Veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi.
The ongoing NDTV World Summit 2026 brought together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, innovators and cultural figures to discuss the political, economic and technological forces reshaping the world.
Themed "A World Between Orders", the summit will examine a period of changing alliances, weakening certainties and evolving patterns of economic integration. Discussions will explore the transition from an established global order to an emerging one, and its implications for governments, businesses and societies.
The agenda spans geopolitics, global economics, artificial intelligence, technology and security, with a focus on how these forces are changing the nature of power and influencing international relations.
India's growing economic and geopolitical role are also central to the discussions. The summit is considering the opportunities and responsibilities facing the country as it takes a larger part in debates over the world's future.
Through these conversations, the summit aims to examine the challenges of the transition and the choices that could shape the next global order.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Travel And Tourism Supports One In Nine Jobs Worldwide, Says Zubin Karkaria
VFS Global Founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria said the travel and tourism industry has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience, overcoming challenges ranging from SARS and H1N1 to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. He said people continue to travel despite disruptions, highlighting the sector's enduring strength. Karkaria added that, according to the latest World Travel & Tourism Council report, the industry contributes about $12 trillion to the global economy and supports one in nine jobs worldwide, either directly or indirectly.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Mumbai Is Becoming A Much Better City To Live In, Says Gautam Singhania
Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania said Mumbai is becoming a much better city to live in, driven by the government's focus on infrastructure development. He said improved infrastructure has helped ease traffic congestion, while new micro-markets are emerging across the city. Singhania added that Mumbai is also witnessing demand from people relocating to the city, further supporting growth in the real estate market.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: 'India Supported Us With Financial Assistance,' Says Sri Lanka Minister Chaturanga Abeysinghe
"We came out of an economic crisis since 2022, and India greatly supported us with a lot of financial assistance and was there for us in all these difficult years. So I would like to give my gratitude and thanks to the people of India," Chaturanga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development said.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: India's Support Was Crucial During Our Economic Crisis, Says Sri Lankan Minister
Sri Lanka received significant financial assistance from India during its economic crisis and remains grateful for the support, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chaturanga Abeysinghe said. He noted that India stood by Sri Lanka throughout the difficult period that began in 2022, providing critical assistance and backing the country through its recovery efforts. Abeysinghe also expressed his gratitude to the people of India for their support.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Jamavar Blends Contemporary Dining With A Tribute To India, Says Samyukta Nair
LSL Capital CEO Samyukta Nair said Jamavar is a contemporary restaurant that also pays tribute to India through its design and heritage. She noted that the restaurant's name draws inspiration from Kashmir's famed Jamawar craftsmanship and said it was never conceived as an ethnic dining concept. Nair added that while the restaurant has evolved significantly over the years, the experience it offers today is vastly different from what it was when it first opened in 2006.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Indian Food's Reputation In UK Hurt By Poor-Quality Imitations, Says Vir Sanghvi
Veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi said the reputation of Indian cuisine in the UK has suffered over the years due to the proliferation of low-quality restaurants serving dishes that do not reflect authentic Indian food. He said many such establishments created their own versions of dishes in London, resulting in a distorted perception of Indian cuisine. Sanghvi added that several of these offerings bear little resemblance to food that people in India would actually eat.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Chef Was Once A Fallback Career Choice, Says Himanshu Saini
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, Michelin-starred chef Himanshu Saini said that around 25 years ago, many people entered the culinary profession only if they were unable to pursue other careers. He said his own journey began in a similar way. However, Saini noted that perceptions are now changing, with more parents encouraging their children to follow their passions and pursue careers of their choice.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Helping Ukraine Also Means Protecting Our Own Security, Says German Envoy
Germany's support for Ukraine is also aimed at safeguarding its own security, German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said. He noted that Berlin views assistance to Kyiv as both support for a partner under attack and a measure to strengthen broader European security.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: India No Longer Just A Spectator, Says Italian Envoy
India has moved beyond the role of a spectator and is playing a more active part in global affairs, Italian Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli said. He noted that the country is shifting from non-alignment to multi-alignment and taking a more proactive stance on the world stage. Bartoli welcomed India's growing international profile, while adding that greater influence comes with greater responsibility.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: German Ambassador Deigns To Pass Judgement On Other Nations Nixing Security Alliances
"It is not on us to judge the nix of security alliances of other nations," Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of Germany to India, on India-Russia ties said.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Deeplearning.AI Founders Says Software Enginneering Among Professions Most Impacted By AI
Software engineering is among the most impacted professions, as per British-American computer scientist and Deeplearning.AI Founder Andrew Ng.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Andrew Ng Opines On AI, Layoff Concerns
British-American British-American computer scientist and Deeplearning.AI Founder Andrew Ng stated that concerns regarding AI spurring layoffs could be addressed via upskilling.
"If you keep learning new skills, jobs will be there." he said.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Nikhil Kamath On Marriage And Kids
Was Nikhil Kamath choosing a life without marriage or children, like Rahul Gandhi? Asked by Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, at the NDTV World Summit 2026, the Zerodha co-founder declined to put a fixed shape to his future.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Nikhil Kamath's Tip For Youths Starting Their Tech Journey
"If I were 17 today, I'd probably build something around the technological changes happening in the West," investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath said on what he would do if he were starting out now, speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Nikhil Kamath's China Challenge For India
What if India's chief ministers ran their states like CEOs, competing for investment and keeping more of the gains they generated? Nikhil Kamath believes China offers a model worth examining.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Nikhil Kamath On Money Gap In AI
Nikhil Kamath said, "The money going into AI and the money going out of AI: there is a big gap in between. I think maybe now $1 trillion a year is going into AI. The amount of money coming out of AI, through the enterprise way, is maybe between $100 billion and $200 billion. That gap of $700 billion, $800 billion a year has to be bridged from somewhere," Nikhil Kamath said.
"If one were to argue, in the last cycle, I don't know, the Middle East: a lot of oil money went into AI. A lot of foreign capital went into AI in America and took these bets. To find that new capital every year, and this is significant, right? This is like $1 trillion of fresh money; it's tough."
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Nikhil Kamath's Warning To India's Rich
In a direct message to India's wealthy, Nikhil Kamath said rising inequality is unsustainable. "Fix inequality, before you're forced to," he said, adding that philanthropy and wider wealth distribution are no longer optional if social stability is to be maintained.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: AI funding Is About To dry up, says Kamath
AI funding is about to dry up, says Nikhil Kamath warning that the AI funding boom won't last. "Raise money now, it's about to get harder," he said, predicting a correction in private market valuations for AI startups as investors start demanding real revenue over hype.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: India's Edge In AI Is Cheap Talent, Says Nikhil Kamath
On AI and jobs, Kamath said India's core advantage hasn't changed. "Labour arbitrage isn't dead, AI has just upgraded it. India's edge in the AI era is still cheap talent," he said, adding that the country should lean into its services strength while it builds product capabilities.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Tax Income, Not Transactions, Says Nikhil Kamath
Nikhil Kamath called for a shift in how traders are taxed. Instead of taxing every transaction through STT and stamp duties, the government should tax final income, he said at the NDTV World Summit 2026.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Nikhil Kamath On Market Speculation
On market speculation, the Zerodha co-founder defended the role of traders."Speculators provide a very valuable resource in a modern market. They should not be reprimanded," Nikhil Kamath said.
He, however, questioned privileged market access. "Should colocation exist? In my view, no. Every retail investor should get a level playing field," he said, referring to the practice where trading firms place servers close to exchange servers for faster execution.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Nikhil Kamath Wants To Build New Social Media
Nikhil Kamath said, "The aspiration is to build a new kind of social media. We have been experimenting with different applications...Like China has its own version of everything... I wouldn't be surprised if more of the world goes in that direction and, at some point in time, India might have its own social media."
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: CMs Could Operate Like CEOs, Says Nikhil Kamath
Nikhil Kamath suggested India could learn from China by encouraging greater competition among its 28 states, with chief ministers operating like chief executives.
“Maybe the chief minister of a state could operate like the CEO of the state,” he said, adding that such a model would require states to retain the gains from their economic efforts.
He called for examining whether this approach could work within India’s governance structure, arguing that the country should be willing to learn from others’ successes.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Nikhil Kamath's Philosophy On Life
On his personal philosophy, Kamath struck a reflective note."Nobody knows what they want from life," he said. "The people I find most appealing are the ones who are not certain.
"The 40-year-old billionaire said he is no longer chasing scale or status. "I am optimising for freedom and peace of mind," he added.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Nikhil Kamath On China
Investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath said China's system often appears capitalist at the state level, despite the country's claims to the contrary.
"Every municipality or the mayor of each province competes with another province like he were a capitalist organisation," the Zerodha co-founder said, pointing to contradictions between China's stated policies and how they work in practice.
He cited land ownership as an example, noting that while people cannot own land outright, long leases function much like ownership.
"When I am in China, it feels like a capitalist nation," Kamath said, contrasting the country's execution speed and entrepreneurial drive.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Welcome Nikhil Kamath
Investor and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, spoke the NDTV World Summit 2026. He said, "I would try to build something on the top of technology tech."
NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief @rahulkanwal welcomes entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) at #NDTVWorldSummit2026 for an insightful conversation on business, innovation, and the future #NDTVWorldSummit https://t.co/ynUtYgFq4Z— NDTV (@ndtv) October 22, 2026
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Young, Wealthy And Worried About AI: Swami Sarvapriyananda On Anthropic Researchers
Swami Sarvapriyananda recounted conversations with researchers at Anthropic, the company behind Claude. He described them as young and exceptionally wealthy, yet deeply concerned about the technology they were developing.
He also discussed “persona drift”, a concept explored in AI safety research that describes how a model’s behaviour can shift as it adopts a particular role or pattern of reasoning.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: 'Treat AI As A Person', Says
Swami Sarvapriyananda, a monk of the Ramakrishna Order, said artificial intelligence should be treated as a person, but with a qualification: There is no need to worry about its spirituality.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit during a session on the mind in the age of AI, he explored questions of consciousness and the unexpected behaviour AI systems can display.
“Let me answer that with a yes and a no. Yes, AI should be treated as a person,” he said, before explaining why the question needed closer examination.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: After Copernicus, Darwin, Freud — Now AI
Recalling Sigmund Freud's theory of three great "narcissistic wounds" inflicted by science on human ego, Swami Sarvapriyananda said the first was when Nicolaus Copernicus showed that Earth is not the centre of the universe, the second when Charles Darwin proved that humans were not specially created apart from nature, and the third when Freud himself showed that the conscious ego is "not master in its own house".
AI could be the fourth, Sarvapriyananda said. "We thought we were the creative intelligence. Now we see that AI can do what the greatest human mind can do, and better.
"We are at a critical moment. We have to ask ourselves what is it that distinguishes us, makes us unique? Where should we invest ourselves?" he said at the NDTV World Summit 2026.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Welcome Swami Sarvapriyananda
Swami Sarvapriyananda, the New York-based monk whom Anthropic flew to San Francisco to discuss consciousness, is now in New Delhi to speak on 'Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking the Mind in the Age of AI' at the NDTV World Summit 2026.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Mohini Dey Performs At Summit
Bass player and composer Mohini Dey, who opened the NDTV World Summit 2026 with a song she wrote as a child, said she went shopping in Delhi after arriving from New York.
Born and brought up in Mumbai, the 29-year-old musician said she started working at the age of nine and recently moved to the US.
"I moved to the US because people told me I need to explore the world. I have played with a lot of artists, such as AR Rahman and Salim-Sulaiman. Now, I've been touring with my world tour for the past three years," she said.Dey, who was accompanied by her mother, performed at the summit with her band.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Mohini Dey Starts Summit
Bassist Mohini Dey has taken to the NDTV World Summit stage. Born and raised in Mumbai, Dey received her first bass guitar at the age of nine and began performing by the time she was 11.Her talent was spotted early by her father's friend, Ranjit Barot, who took her on tour with his band. She was later mentored by jazz legend Louis Banks.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Watch Event Live
The NDTV World Summit 2026 — A World Between Orders brings together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, thinkers, innovators and cultural voices to examine a world caught between an established order and an emerging one.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the NDTV World Summit 2026. Stay with us for the latest updates, key speeches and highlights from the summit.
The NDTV World Summit 2026 will begin at 10 am on Thursday, October 22, with a high-energy performance by Mohini Day, bassist and music composer. Watch the event live on YouTube and Live TV.
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