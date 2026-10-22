Colgate Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 4%, Sales Jump 12%; Rs 24 Dividend Declared

Colgate-Palmolive India reported its second consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth, with toothpaste volumes expanding at a high-single-digit pace. Gross margin improved as the company stepped up investments in brand building and premiumisation. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. reported a 4.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 341.57 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared with Rs 327.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 12.2% to Rs 1,691.57 crore from Rs 1,507.24 crore a year earlier. The company said net profit grew 5.5% year-on-year after excluding one-offs and exceptional items, including the impact of an inverted duty structure-related charge following GST changes.

Colgate said its toothpaste portfolio recorded high-single-digit volume expansion during the quarter, led by its premium toothpaste range and Colgate MaxFresh.

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The company said the performance reflected broad-based growth across its brands and distribution channels. It reported double-digit topline growth for the second consecutive quarter, signalling continued momentum in domestic sales.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Anandani said: "The Toothpaste portfolio delivered high-single digit volume expansion, led by our Premium Toothpaste range and strong performance in Colgate MaxFresh."

Colgate's gross margin improved 40 basis points year-on-year to 69.6% in the September quarter.

The company attributed the improvement to its "Funding the Growth" programme, which focuses on managing costs and funding investment in the business. It said it would continue to respond to commodity-cost fluctuations through cost savings and calibrated pricing actions.

Anandani said the company remained committed to navigating commodity-cost fluctuations through disciplined cost savings and calibrated pricing actions, while using its margin position to step up brand-building investments.

Colgate said it expects to deliver robust growth, supported by its science-backed product portfolio and strategic advertising investments. The company did not provide a quantified full-year FY27 revenue or earnings growth target in the results announcement.

The board also declared a first interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of face value Re 1 for FY27. The total payout will amount to approximately Rs 653 crore.

The dividend will be paid from Nov. 19, 2026, to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or beneficial owners as of the record date, Nov. 2, 2026.

Separately, Gunjit Jain will step down as executive vice president of marketing at the close of business on Nov. 30, 2026, to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Akash Parekh, currently senior director of marketing for Asia Pacific, will succeed him from Dec. 1, 2026.







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