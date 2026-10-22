Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth Starrer Enters Week 2, Check Earnings

Jailer 2 continues its box office run as the Rajinikanth starrer enters its second week. Here's the latest update on the film's Day 8 collection.

Box Office Collection Day 8

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 13.01 crore gross on Day 8 so far, with 6,79,060 tickets sold across 11,577 shows in 3,183 theatres spanning 1,300 cities. According to TrackTollywood, the film has recorded 20.6% occupancy, with 1,286 fast-filling shows and 80 housefull shows.

The Tamil version led the Day 8 collections with Rs 8.07 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 2.91 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 1.67 crore. The Kannada version recorded Rs 35.23 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In terms of formats, the 2D version collected Rs 12.59 crore. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 21.02 lakh, while DOLBY CINEMA 2D earned Rs 9.52 lakh. EPIQ recorded Rs 6.31 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 3.83 lakh. HDR by Barco collected Rs 67,555.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.66 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 39.59 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3, Rs 59.37 crore on Day 4, Rs 46.21 crore on Day 5, Rs 50.40 crore on Day 6 and Rs 30.15 crore on Day 7. The film earned Rs 338.30 crore in its first week.

Entering its second week, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 13.01 crore on Day 8 so far.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert: Delhi Police Denies Permission For Oct 30 Event

State-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Tamil Nadu led the state-wise collections with Rs 4.68 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 2.50 crore and Telangana at Rs 1.44 crore. Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 1.24 crore, while Kerala recorded Rs 1.17 crore.

Maharashtra collected Rs 48 lakh, followed by Gujarat at Rs 25.25 lakh, Odisha at Rs 19.68 lakh and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 19.60 lakh. Puducherry recorded Rs 19.26 lakh, while West Bengal collected Rs 11.36 lakh. Rajasthan contributed Rs 9.87 lakh, followed by Bihar at Rs 8.56 lakh and Assam at Rs 6.64 lakh.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to investigate the network and protect his family.

The cast includes S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff appear in special roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, with a runtime of around two hours and 45 minutes.

ALSO READ | SS Rajamouli Says Indian Cinema Has Not Done Justice To Ramayana And Mahabharata: 'I Was Never Fully Satisfied'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.