Dengue Cases In Bhopal Reach 156, Health Department Intensifies Prevention Drive

Bhopal has reported 156 dengue cases so far in 2026, prompting the health department to intensify mosquito-control measures, household inspections and public awareness campaigns across the district. Officials have said the situation remains under control, with surveillance and preventive activities continuing to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

As a precautionary measure, a campaign has been launched in which health teams have surveyed approximately 3.75 lakh households and inspected around 27 lakh containers to identify potential mosquito-breeding sites. Authorities have also identified and marked 18 vulnerable areas for special surveillance and intensified monitoring, based on dengue trends recorded over the past three years.

Health workers are conducting door-to-door inspections to detect stagnant water and mosquito larvae in and around residential premises. Officials are focusing on the removal of breeding sites, including water coolers, flowerpots, discarded tyres and uncovered water-storage containers. Precautionary steps, such as the destruction of larvae to prevent mosquitoes from multiplying, have also been taken by the authorities, reported NDTV.

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The prevention drive includes fever surveys, larval inspections, larval eradication, insecticide spraying and awareness campaigns. Surveillance efforts are also covering malaria and chikungunya to strengthen the district's response to mosquito-borne illnesses.

Awareness campaigns have been conducted to encourage residents to keep water-storage containers clean, prevent water accumulation around their homes and regularly use personal protection against mosquito bites. Health authorities have stressed the importance of community participation, as eliminating stagnant water is a key step in controlling mosquito breeding.

Five Centres Equipped for Dengue Testing

To facilitate early diagnosis, five designated medical facilities in Bhopal are providing dengue testing through enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) facilities. These include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre, Gandhi Medical College, JP Hospital and Civil Hospital, Bairagarh.

The availability of testing facilities is expected to support the timely identification and management of suspected dengue cases.

Health officials have also urged residents to remain alert to symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes. People experiencing these symptoms should seek medical advice promptly rather than relying on self-medication.

With 156 cases recorded so far this year, the health department is continuing targeted surveillance and preventive operations, particularly in areas considered vulnerable based on previous dengue trends. Authorities are relying on household inspections, breeding-site elimination, timely testing and public cooperation to keep the situation under control and reduce the risk of further transmission.

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