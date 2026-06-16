Delhi-NCR Rains: Capital Braces For More Showers; IMD Warns Of Severe Thunderstorms Activity, Lightning

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday morning, bringing a dip in temperatures, with the minimum settling at 25.7°C — 1.8 notches below normal. According to the videos, rains poured in various parts of the national capital including Rajapuri in Dwarka, Safdarjung, R.K Puram etc.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a short-term alert for moderate to severe thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and squally winds exceeding 60 kmph over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and adjoining areas of western Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three hours.

Weather experts attributed the rainfall to a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining regions, which has created favourable conditions for precipitation across northwest India, including the Delhi-NCR region.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures remained below normal across the city. Palam recorded 24°C (3.8 notches below normal), while Lodhi Road logged 23.6°C (4.4 notches below normal). The Ridge station reported 23°C, also 3.8 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 23.6°C, 2.3 degrees below average.

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 38°C.

According to IMD, moderate to severe thunderstorms activity with lightning and Squally winds speed exceeding 60 kmph likely over Delhi-NCR during next 2-3 hours.

The weather department has also forecasted that the current spell of activity is likely to continue over the next two days, with thunderstorms and light to moderate rain expected across the region.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 148 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is classified as ‘good', 51–100 ‘satisfactory', 101–200 ‘moderate', 201–300 ‘poor', 301–400 ‘very poor', and 401–500 ‘severe'.

ALSO READ: IMD Monsoon Forecast: Rain Alert In Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata

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