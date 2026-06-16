UPSC Prelims 2026 Result Declared: Full List Of Candidates Shortlisted For Civil Services Mains, IFS Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 (Mains) and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 held on May 24.

A total of 13,343 candidates have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 against 1,016 vacancies notified this year. The candidature of all shortlisted candidates remains provisional, subject to verification of eligibility conditions. For comparison, 14,161 candidates had qualified for the Mains in 2025 against 1,087 vacancies, indicating a slight decline in both vacancies and shortlisted candidates this year.

Check UPSC Main Results Here

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination Results Here

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the following details:

Submission of fee of Rs. 200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 except in the case of fee exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates. Submission/Updation of Scribe details, Assistive Device and Question Paper in large font (for Main Examination). Filling up the Cadre Preference for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

The Window for filling up these details and submission thereof will be available on the Commission's website from June 19-28, 2026.

It may be noted that the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2026 dated Feb 4, clearly mention that all the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to mandatorily login to the portal (https://upsconline.nic.in) during this window and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. and submit the Application Form to enable the Commission to generate e-Admit Card, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of examination.

Candidates who have uploaded the required documents/information earlier and have no information to update/fill in, are also required to login and finally submit after verifying the details so as to generate the e-Admit Card for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

Candidates are also informed that Marks, Cut-Off Marks and Answer Keys of CS (P) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

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