Cybersecurity Company N-able Opens New Global Capability Centre In Bengaluru

N-able Inc., a global cybersecurity company, has inaugurated a new Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru as part of a push to expand its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity markets.

The Bengaluru centre will house teams across engineering, product management, user experience, and security operations, with a current headcount of over 100 employees. N-able has said it plans to grow that figure by at least 50% by the end of 2026.

The move reflects the company's focus on India's technical talent pool at a time when demand for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence skills is surging across the GCC sector. Reuters has reported that India's GCC workforce is on track to reach 2.36 million employees by the end of 2026.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and AI continues to reshape the technology landscape, the company will use the centre to accelerate AI-powered capabilities and modernised security operations that help IT providers manage risk.

“We're fast-tracking the next generation of capabilities from AI-powered innovation to modernised security operations,” said Mike Adler, chief technology and product officer at N‑able.

The expansion also aims to support small and medium-sized businesses in India as they navigate rising cyber risk and tightening data protection requirements.

“Opening our Bengaluru office is an important step in how we scale true business resilience by investing in a market with deep technical talent,” said John Pagliuca, CEO N-able. “India plays a critical role in helping businesses address cyber risk, compliance demands, and operational complexity, not only locally, but for global organisations looking to build resilience at scale.”

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