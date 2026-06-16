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Government's Q1 Disinvestment Receipts Set To Cross Rs 15,000 Crore, Supporting FY27 Fiscal Deficit Target

OFS in Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, Central Bank and GIC Re have helped the government raise nearly Rs 14,000 crore through stake sales so far.

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Government's Q1 Disinvestment Receipts Set To Cross Rs 15,000 Crore, Supporting FY27 Fiscal Deficit Target
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  • Centre's disinvestment receipts to exceed Rs 15,000 crore in Q1 FY27
  • Stake sales in Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, Central Bank, and GIC Re boosted receipts
  • Rs 14,000 crore already mobilised; total expected to rise with pending proceeds
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The Centre's disinvestment receipts are set to cross Rs 15,000 crore in the first quarter of FY27, driven by Offer for Sale transactions in public sector enterprises and providing support to the government's non-tax capital receipts.

Stake sales in Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, Central Bank of India and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) have underpinned the increase. The government has already mobilised nearly Rs 14,000 crore through disinvestment during the quarter. The total is expected to rise further as pending proceeds are accounted for.

The collections underscores the role of non-tax capital receipts in supporting the Centre's finances as expenditure pressures intensify. Higher receipts from disinvestment and asset monetisation could offset part of the fiscal burden and strengthen the government's ability to adhere to its FY27 fiscal deficit target, particularly as subsidy requirements for fertilisers and petroleum products are likely to increase.

Pipeline

The pace of stake sales comes as the government pursues its Rs 80,000-crore asset monetisation programme for FY27. The pipeline includes the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank alongside minority stake sales. Further dilution in selected public sector enterprises, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), remains a medium-term option.

Official data showed that the Centre had mobilised Rs 21,732.23 crore through non-tax capital receipts so far in FY27. Disinvestment receipts accounted for the largest share at Rs 13,389.42 crore. Asset monetisation proceeds stood at Rs 6,366.93 crore, while dividend receipts totalled Rs 1,975.88 crore.

Fiscal Support

Economists said such receipts assume greater importance during periods of elevated spending commitments because they provide non-debt resources and reduce pressure on market borrowings while supporting the government's fiscal consolidation roadmap.

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