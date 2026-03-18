Delhi Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning; Showers To Ease Rising Temperatures

New Delhi is set to witness a spell of light rain over the next few days, bringing much-needed relief from the recent surge in temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital is likely to experience partly cloudy skies during the day, with cloud cover increasing by evening and turning generally cloudy at night. The IMD has forecast very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature settled at 18°C, slightly above normal. A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with intermittent spells of light rain and winds expected to reach speeds of up to 50 kmph.

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The shift in weather conditions is attributed to an active western disturbance impacting northwest India. As a result, daytime temperatures are expected to decline, hovering around 29–31°C on Thursday and dropping further to 27–29°C by Friday.

For March 18, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with cloud cover thickening towards the evening. On March 19, conditions are likely to turn generally cloudy, with light rain and thunderstorms forecast during both the forenoon and afternoon.

Similar weather is expected to persist on March 20, with cloudy skies and light rainfall. Conditions are likely to improve gradually from March 21, with partly cloudy skies returning and no significant rainfall activity predicted between March 22 and March 24.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded unusually high temperatures, with the mercury crossing 35°C for several consecutive days and peaking at 36.8°C on March 11. The upcoming spell of rain is expected to bring a noticeable dip in temperatures and provide respite to residents.

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