Illegal Arms Manufacturing Factory Busted In Meerut, Shooter Arrested

The Delhi Police Crime Branch osuccessfully dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing facility in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

The two primary suspects were apprehended during the operation, including a prominent supplier who had previously been charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"We arrested a shooter from whom we recovered a pen pistol, a country-made pistol, and six cartridges... We conducted a raid in Meerut as part of our ongoing investigation. During this operation, carried out on March 24 and 25, we arrested Parvez (alias Farrukh)," reported ANI, quoting DCP Crime Branch Pankaj Singh.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory.



(Visuals source: Delhi police) pic.twitter.com/zg1YzE7550 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

According to the DCP, the criminal was running arms factory at his residence. "Inside the factory in his residence, we recovered a significant quantity of manufacturing equipment, 24 pen pistols, two country-made pistols, and several barrels. The factory was discovered at Parvez (alias Farrukh)'s residence in Meerut."

Parvez, a 37-year-old habitual offender, as per PTI reports, maintains a criminal record exceeding a dozen cases, primarily centered on the illicit manufacturing of firearms. His prior arrest was linked to the distribution of weapons utilized by Khalistani operatives in targeted assassinations, a conviction for which he served approximately five years in federal custody.

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Singh added, "He had been in contact with Pahad Singh since 2017, when a series of 'target killings' took place in Punjab, during which weapons were supplied through him. Two individuals have been arrested, raids are currently being conducted on the premises of one or two other suspects... The investigation remains ongoing. Their supply network spans the entire NCR region and maintains a network within Punjab."

Hasir, a seventh-grade dropout with a history of theft, is allegedly linked to ten criminal cases, including an armed confrontation with Uttar Pradesh Police. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to dismantle the broader network responsible for the clandestine manufacturing and distribution of illicit weaponry.

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