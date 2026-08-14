Delhi High Court Gets Bomb Threat A Day Before August 15. Here's What We Know

The Delhi High Court, Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 and several other locations in the capital received bomb threats via email on Friday, a day before Independence Day celebrations, prompting security agencies to launch extensive search and precautionary measures.

The threatening email sent to the Delhi High Court was reportedly titled “Blast Delhi High Court @2:11 PM” and claimed that an explosion would take place at the court on Saturday afternoon, followed by blasts at district courts. The message also reportedly invoked the name of Khalistan and listed several locations across Delhi, according to reports.

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Among the locations named were Jamnagar House, the Jhandewalan building, a Saket office, the District Magistrate's Office, IGI Airport Terminal 3 and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's Office in Delhi Cantonment, the report stated.

The Delhi High Court administration alerted the police after receiving the threat email, reportedly around 11:43 am. Security agencies subsequently deployed bomb disposal teams and fire services personnel to conduct detailed searches of the affected premises.

Initial checks did not find any suspicious or explosive object at the locations mentioned in the threats. Authorities have not reported any blast or confirmed the presence of explosives, with the credibility and source of the email remaining under investigation.

The threats have triggered heightened vigilance across Delhi as security agencies continue to assess possible risks and monitor sensitive locations. Security arrangements were already tightened in the capital ahead of Independence Day on August 15, when major government and public events are scheduled.

Officials are examining the contents and origin of the threatening communication as part of the investigation. Authorities have urged continued caution while security personnel conduct necessary checks and maintain enhanced surveillance at key public and government installations.

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The incident comes amid heightened security preparations across the national capital, with agencies taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and officials ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

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