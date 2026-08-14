Kalpataru Projects Bags New Orders Worth Rs 3,526 Crore

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has secured new orders worth Rs 3,526 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and buildings and factories (B&F) businesses in India. With the latest wins, the company's year-to-date order intake for fiscal 2027 has crossed Rs 11,000 crore, strengthening its order book visibility and providing a potential boost to future growth.

The new orders include projects in the domestic T&D segment as well as EPC and residential buildings.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said the latest wins include significant orders in the domestic T&D market, which further strengthen the company's presence in India's high-growth T&D sector.

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The company's B&F business has also secured a significant EPC order for an industrial plant from an Indian client. In addition, KPIL has won repeat orders in the residential buildings segment from reputed developers.

"We are delighted with the strong order momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses," Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects Share Price Today

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International initially gained 1.25% to Rs 1,382.10 during Friday's session. However, the stock pared gains and closed 1.11% lower at Rs 1,350. Despite Friday's decline, the shares have gained 2.49% over the past week and 3.91% in the last month.

On a year-to-date basis, KPIL shares are up 12.29%, while the stock has gained 9.57% over the past one year.

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