Delhi Government Approves 4.7-km Floodwall Along Yamuna To Protect Key Areas

The Delhi government has approved the construction of a wall along a 4.72-km stretch to protect areas along the Yamuna riverbank from flooding. As per the decision, the wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge along the Ring Road.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the move follows years of persistent environmental challenges. "The decision is rooted in the city's recurring experience with severe flooding," she noted, emphasising that the project aims to move beyond temporary "band-aid" measures toward long-term structural resilience, according to NDTV.

Why This Stretch Matters: A Logistics & Safety Hub

Low-lying areas, including Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar, and Majnu Ka Tila, remain the most vulnerable to rising water levels. Floodwaters often cover the Ring Road in this area, a key route, stopping traffic and disrupting daily business in the city.

The 2023 Floods: A Catalyst for Action

In the wake of the 2023 flood, when the Yamuna broke the highest level ever recorded by reaching 208.66 metres, the action became an urgent necessity.

In 2025, the river again breached the danger mark, reaching 207.48 metres, underscoring a recurring and increasingly volatile pattern that poses a sustained risk to the city's urban infrastructure.

Officials explained, as cited by NDTV, that the floodwall is designed to mitigate overflow into adjacent residential and commercial zones, limit riverbank erosion, and safeguard critical roads and buildings along the stretch. To ensure urban resilience during the high-risk season, the project is expected to be fast-tracked on a priority basis ahead of the impending monsoon.

Experts' View on Wall Construction

The Times of India reported that environmental expert Himanshu Rawat highlighted that the current approach to the Yamuna is insufficient to handle the rising threat of inundation.

Instead of encroaching on the floodplain with concrete structures, Rawat emphasised the need for accountable barrage management and a rigorous, scientific approach to addressing the rising riverbed levels.

"Constructing a concrete wall would sever yet another section of the floodplain from the river and has the potential to worsen flood threats and damage," Rawat suggested, as reported by TOI.

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