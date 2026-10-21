Delhi Court Orders Release Of CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka After Seven Days Of Judicial Custody

A Special Executive Magistrate in Delhi has ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who had been in judicial custody since October 14 for entering Jantar Mantar and waving national flags at the site, which is no longer designated as an authorised protest venue.

CJP spokespersons Ranka and Das climbed over the locked gates of Jantar Mantar on October 13 and waved the national flags in protest against the denotification. The prosecution argued that their actions violated a peace bond they had signed following their detention on October 10.

ALSO READ: 'You Are Not Gen Z': Delhi High Court's Exchange With CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The spokespersons were presented before the Special Executive Magistrate on October 14 and initially remanded to judicial custody for five days. Their custody was extended by a further two days on Monday, reported NDTV.

The CJP alleged that the proceedings were being intentionally delayed to prevent the release of the two leaders and challenged the order extending their custody before the Delhi High Court.

The High Court took up the petition on Wednesday, drawing attention to the “breach of bond”. It also cited examples of countries such as France, without naming them explicitly, where protests have escalated into violence.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Orders CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke's Release On Rs 50,000 Peace Bond

"You are at the forefront (of the protest). When you break barricades, there are chances that more people may follow. There might be persons who may not be under your control," the court pointed out, adding, "We have seen it happen outside our country. What started as student protests turned into something with arson and burning of buildings."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.