Delhi Court Orders CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke's Release On Rs 50,000 Peace Bond

A Delhi court on Saturday ordered the conditional release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, a day after his arrest ahead of a planned march protesting alleged electoral fraud.

The court granted Dipke bail on the condition that he furnish a bond of Rs 50,000 and submit an undertaking to maintain public order. He was released from Mandir Marg police station shortly after the hearing before the magistrate.

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Dipke was among several student and youth leaders detained ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga' march scheduled to take place at Connaught Place on Friday evening.

The protesters had planned to wave the national flag as part of demonstrations against alleged electoral irregularities.

The Delhi Police had taken Dipke and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora into preventive custody, citing the need to maintain law and order.

While Bora was released early Saturday after completing the formalities associated with her detention under the Delhi Police Act, Dipke was arrested in a separate case involving an alleged breach of peace under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Around 150 people were detained on Friday to prevent disruptions and ensure the smooth movement of traffic, the police said.

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Security was tightened in Connaught Place, with Central Park cordoned off and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in the area.

Despite the restrictions, smaller groups of students and other protesters marched while carrying the Tricolour.

Bora, after her release, criticised the Delhi Police and the BJP-led central government, describing the detentions as illegal.

She also called for an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the resignation and imprisonment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Separately, CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das remain in judicial custody in connection with a trespassing case at Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest site last week.

Dipke had also been detained at Delhi airport on October 10 while inside a flight. A separate case relating to a breach of peace was registered on that occasion, and he was required to sign a bond undertaking not to disturb public order for one year.

The protests have drawn criticism from the BJP, which has described the demonstrations by opposition parties, CJP and student organisations as foreign-funded attempts to create anarchy.

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