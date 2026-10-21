Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Continues To Make A Strong Impact, Check Earnings

Jailer 2 continues its box-office journey with steady audience interest. The Rajinikanth starrer is now in its seventh day and remains in focus at the box office.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 25.54 crore in India on Day 7 so far, as per TrackTollywood. The film recorded 31.1% occupancy across 14,229 shows in 3,248 theatres and 1,300 cities. It sold 12,55,931 tickets, with 2,969 fast-filling shows and 430 houseful shows.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 333.69 crore.

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The Tamil version has contributed Rs 16.49 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 5.94 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.46 crore, while the Kannada version collected Rs 64.99 lakh.

The 2D format continues to account for the majority of the day's earnings, collecting Rs 24.84 crore. IMAX 2D added Rs 37.82 lakh, while Dolby Cinema 2D recorded Rs 14.62 lakh. EPIQ earned Rs 9.50 lakh, followed by 4DX with Rs 6.71 lakh and HDR by Barco with Rs 1.34 lakh. 4DX-2D contributed Rs 12,803.

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State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu led the Day 7 collection with Rs 7.78 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 5.90 crore and Kerala at Rs 3.53 crore. Andhra Pradesh earned Rs 2.94 crore, while Telangana collected Rs 2.57 crore.

Maharashtra recorded Rs 68.58 lakh, followed by Gujarat with Rs 43.95 lakh and Odisha with Rs 29.24 lakh. Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 25.04 lakh.

West Bengal earned Rs 15 lakh, while Rajasthan collected Rs 12.87 lakh. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh recorded Rs 11.43 lakh, Rs 10.35 lakh and Rs 8.54 lakh, respectively.

Assam earned Rs 6.29 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 5.36 lakh, Jharkhand at Rs 4.75 lakh, Delhi at Rs 3.38 lakh and Uttarakhand at Rs 2.93 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.66 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 39.59 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3, Rs 59.37 crore on Day 4, Rs 46.21 crore on Day 5 and Rs 50.40 crore on Day 6, the report stated.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

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The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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