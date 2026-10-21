Ektaa Kapoor Bids Emotional Farewell To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: "Some Goodbyes Are Hard"

Actor-politician Smriti Irani-starrer Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has come to an end. A sequel to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was initially supposed to have a 167-episode run, aired for 450 episodes.

Now, producer Ektaa Kapoor has bid an emotional adieu to the drama. On Instagram, she shared special moments from both seasons of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

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The clip featured Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, along with appearances from other actors.

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Ektaa Kapoor On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Ektaa said that she had originally planned a shorter run this time around, but Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 ended up being on air for longer than she had originally thought of.

“Last ep of Kyunki today! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever. It's made me who I am. It's time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps,” she wrote.

The producer ended the note by signing off, “Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again.”

Smriti Called Revisiting The Show “A Roller Coaster Of Emotions”

Smriti Irani also penned an emotional note following the finale. Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the show, she penned, “It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life.”

“The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again… #kyunki हम है राही प्यार के फिर मिलेंगे चलते चलते,” Smriti added.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29, 2025, the show marked Smriti Irani's return to the television screens as Tulsi Virani after almost 17 years. The series explored Tulsi and Mihir's relationship, family conflicts, generational differences and the challenges faced by their children.

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Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan reprised their roles as Karan and Nandini, respectively, while Shakti Anand returned as Hemant Virani.

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