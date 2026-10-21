Mumbai's 101 Fire Helpline Faces Glitches: 5 Backup Numbers You Should Know

Mumbai's fire emergency helpline, 101, has been facing recurring technical glitches, prompting the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to introduce five alternative mobile numbers for residents seeking emergency assistance.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the additional numbers on Wednesday to help residents contact the fire brigade amid disruptions to the MTNL-operated helpline.

The numbers can be used to seek assistance during emergencies, including fires, building collapses, road accidents, fallen trees and drowning incidents.

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Why Has Mumbai Introduced Backup Fire Helpline Numbers?

The move follows recurring technical problems affecting the 101 helpline. Concerns have also been raised over the availability of personnel to carry out repairs, potentially affecting the reliability of the service.

The BMC's central fire brigade control room handles more than 15,000 emergency calls annually. The calls cover a range of incidents, including fires, building collapses, road accidents, people trapped by animals or birds, drowning incidents in the sea and lakes, fallen trees and oil spills on roads.

According to the BMC, the control room previously relied solely on the 101 helpline, which is also used for other telephone services. During major emergencies, prolonged calls can keep the line busy and affect access to these services.

The five additional numbers are intended to provide alternative communication channels and help residents reach the fire brigade when the primary helpline experiences disruptions.

The Five Alternative Numbers Are:

9076333101

9076333102

9076333103

9076333104

9076333105

Mumbai Fire Brigade's Emergency Response Network

The Mumbai Fire Brigade operates a network of 35 fire stations, 19 mini fire stations and 22 quick-response vehicles. It also has six regional command centres located in Byculla, Wadala, Marol, Borivali, Mankhurd and Vikhroli.

The brigade's central control room is based in Byculla.

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