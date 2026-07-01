Deadline Ends! HSRP Number Plates Mandatory In Maharashtra From Today — Check penalties

Vehicle owners across Maharashtra who have not installed High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will face enforcement action from Wednesday, with the state Transport Department's final deadline of June 30 having lapsed for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

Enforcement Begins Today

Police and transport authorities will jointly or independently take action under the Motor Vehicles Act against non-compliant vehicles from Wednesday.

The enforcement drive will be carried out under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 for vehicles without HSRPs. Only around 1.08 crore of the nearly 2.1 crore eligible vehicles in the state have been fitted with the plates so far, according to reports.

RTO Services To Be Blocked

Besides the penalty, several Regional Transport Office services will be withheld from non-compliant vehicles, including transfer of ownership, change of address, addition or removal of hypothecation, re-registration, approval of vehicle alterations and permit renewals.

However, renewal of a vehicle's fitness certificate will continue regardless of HSRP status. Owners who have booked an official installation appointment on or before June 30 will be exempt from enforcement until their plates are fitted.

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Three Zones, Fixed Charges

To speed up implementation, Maharashtra has been divided into three zones, with Rosmerta Technologies Ltd., Real Industries Ltd. and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt. Ltd. appointed as authorised vendors for Zones 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

The state has fixed HSRP charges at Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 745 for light, medium and heavy motor vehicles, excluding GST but including fitment charges.

Officials Urge Compliance

Joint Commissioner (Transport) Shailesh Kamat has urged government and semi-government departments to ensure all vehicles under their control are fitted with HSRPs before facing action.

The enforcement drive aims to improve vehicle identification, strengthen road safety and curb the use of fake or duplicate number plates across the state.

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