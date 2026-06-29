Attention Motorists: HSRP Deadline Ends On June 30; Police, Maharashtra Transport Officials To Initiate Action If...

The Maharashtra Transport Department has set June 30 as the final deadline for owners of vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), warning that enforcement will begin from July 1 against non-compliant vehicles.

Police and transport authorities will jointly or independently initiate action under the Motor Vehicles Act against vehicles operating without HSRP after the deadline. Besides penalties, several Regional Transport Office (RTO) services will also be unavailable for vehicles that fail to comply.

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These services include transfer of ownership, change of address, addition or removal of hypothecation, re-registration, approval of vehicle alterations and permit renewals. However, renewal of a vehicle's fitness certificate will continue irrespective of HSRP installation.

The department has clarified that vehicle owners who have booked an official HSRP installation appointment on or before June 30 will be exempt from enforcement beginning July 1 until their plates are fitted.

To facilitate implementation, Maharashtra has been divided into three zones, with Rosmerta Technologies Ltd., Real Industries Ltd. and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt. Ltd. appointed as authorised vendors for Zones 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

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The state has fixed HSRP charges at Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 745 for light motor vehicles as well as medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The rates exclude GST and include fitment charges.

The enforcement drive will be carried out under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Joint Commissioner (Transport) Shailesh Kamat has also urged government and semi-government departments to ensure all vehicles under their control are fitted with HSRPs before the deadline.

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