'Contributes To Nation-Building': PM Modi Extends Greetings On Doctors' Day & Chartered Accountants' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to doctors and chartered accountants on the occasion of National Doctors' Day and Chartered Accountants' Day. He praised both professions for their significant contributions to nation-building, with doctors strengthening India's healthcare system and chartered accountants supporting the country's financial growth.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi paid tribute to healthcare professionals, recognising their dedication, clinical expertise and compassion in serving people across the country. He described doctors as protectors of humanity who continue to face complex healthcare challenges with skill, empathy and selflessness.

“On Doctors' Day, greetings to our dedicated doctors, whose hard work, compassion and commitment form the backbone of India's healthcare system. Their tireless efforts, often in the most challenging circumstances, have earned the trust and gratitude of countless people,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role played by medical professionals in saving lives and improving public health. He also stressed the government's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that doctors and healthcare workers receive the support, respect and recognition they deserve.

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National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 in memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician, freedom fighter and Bharat Ratna awardee, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on the same day.

PM Modi also extended his wishes to the chartered accountant community, describing them as trusted partners in India's economic journey and vital contributors to the nation's financial ecosystem. He said chartered accountants play an important role in maintaining transparency, upholding professional excellence, supporting businesses and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Highlighting their financial expertise and analytical skills, the Prime Minister said chartered accountants strengthen India's financial systems, build investor confidence and contribute to economic growth. He noted that their efforts align with the vision of a developed India, where enterprises can grow and prosper.

Chartered Accountants' Day is celebrated on July 1 to commemorate the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1949.

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