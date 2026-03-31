Cabinet Approves Major Top-Level Bureaucratic Reshuffle; Chanchal Kumar named I&B Secy

The government has carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, affecting key appointments across ministries at the secretary and additional secretary levels.

In the chemicals sector, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma has been moved out, with Tejveer Singh named as her successor.

At the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Secretary Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary, while Sanjay Jaju will take charge as DoNER Secretary.

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In financial services, Sanjay Lohiya has been appointed Special Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and is set to take over as Secretary after M Nagaraju's tenure ends on May 31. Debasish Prusty has been appointed Additional Secretary in the department, while Sajjan Singh Yadav has been elevated to Special Secretary in the Department of Expenditure.

At MeitY, Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh has been named Director General of the National Testing Agency under the Ministry of Education. UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

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In the commerce ministry, US trade deal chief negotiator Darpan Jain has been elevated to Additional Secretary. Yashvir Singh has also been appointed Additional Secretary, while Nigar Fatima Husain takes over as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the ministry.

Srivatsa Krishna has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

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