CDSCO Warns Against Antibiotics, Painkillers Overuse; Flags Chronic Kidney Disease Risks

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) warned against the use of antibiotics and painkillers for self-medication purposes, associating with a risk of chronic kidney disease, according to a circular on Tuesday.

The circular stated that antibiotics should not be used for self-medication purposes as well as conditions where antibiotic treatment is not clinically indicated, such as most uncomplicated viral infections.

"Antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare professional should be taken strictly as advised and should not be shared with other persons or used from leftover medicines," the circular said.

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"Individuals, particularly those with pre-existing kidney disease or other risk factors for renal impairment, should inform their healthcare professional before using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)," it added.

Most NSAIDs are included in Schedule H of Drug Rules, 1945 and are not to be sold without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. Antibiotics also have similar norms, coming under Schedule H1 of Drugs Rules. They are meant to have the mandatory label with the words, "It is dangerous to take this preparation except in accordance with the medical advice." and "Not to be sold by retail without the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner."

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It also asked healthcare officials to avoid unnecessary combination therapy, inappropriate antibiotic selection, incorrect dosing and unnecessarily prolonged duration of antibiotic treatment. It recommended that doctors prescribe the "lowest appropriate dose" for patients at increased risk of renal impairment.

"Appropriate precautions should be taken in patients with renal impairment, dehydration, cardiovascular disease or other conditions that may increase the risk associated with NSAID use," the circular said.

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