CCI Directs 17 Firms To Cease Anti-Competitive Practices In Assam Tenders

Fair trade regulator CCI has directed 17 entities to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices in tenders floated by Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd. for electrification works in police station buildings across the state.

The regulator found that the firms, including M/s Purbanchal Enterprise and others, violated provisions of competition rules by indulging in bid rigging in tenders for "internal and external electrification works" under the Mission of Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image Scheme of the Assam government.

The proceedings originated from a complaint on August 10, 2020, by the Office of the Accountant General (Audit), Assam, alleging bid rigging in tenders floated by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd., according to a release by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

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After examining the matter, the commission found that the opposite parties (17 entities) had indulged in bid rigging by way of bid rotation and cover bidding to manipulate the tender process in order to reduce the competition.

"The finding of bid-rigging in relation to all the opposite parties is premised on the evaluation of evidence in the form of identical mistakes in bid submissions, identical IP addresses, call detail record details, and demand drafts with consecutive numbers, the release said.

Accordingly, the Commission directed the entities and their proprietors to cease and desist from indulging in practices which have been found to be in contravention of the provisions of Section 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Act.

The firms were also held liable under Section 48 of the Act, it added.

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