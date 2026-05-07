CBSE Results 2026: Will CBSE Class 12 Scores Be Declared Today? Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce the CBSE 12th Result 2026. Candidates who took the Class 12 board exam can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in. The Class 12 results will be published on the CBSE results official site at results.cbse.nic.in.

Additionally, the Class 12 result link will be accessible on other authorised websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. In addition to the official portals, results will also be obtainable on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Alternatively, students can check their Class 12 results via SMS as well.

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CBSE Result Date (Tentative)

No, CBSE class 12 results will not be declared today, as there is no official communication from the board. In 2025, CBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 13, and in 2024, CBSE declared the Class 12 results on May 12. Following this historical pattern, this year students can expect results in the third week of May.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, informed PTI that students should anticipate their results during the third week of May, as previously mentioned.

The Class 12 board examination started on February 17 and wrapped up on April 10, 2026. The exam was conducted in a single session – from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12 results: Steps to check and download results

Step 1: Log on to the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link for the CBSE 12th Result 2026 found on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and hit submit.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the results and save the page.

Step 6: Keep a copy saved for future reference.

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CBSE Class 12 Results: Minimum passing marks

Students are required to obtain a minimum of 33% in every subject, which includes both theoretical and internal evaluations. This means they must achieve at least 27 marks in theoretical papers and a minimum of 7 out of 20 in internal evaluations.

Previous year passing percentage

In the previous year, 88.39% of students successfully cleared the Class 12 examination. The success rate for girls was 91.64%, whereas boys managed to secure 85.70%. A total of 1,704,367 candidates registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2025. Among these, 1,692,794 students took the exams, and 1,496,307 passed successfully, yielding a pass percentage of 88.39%. This indicates a modest increase from 2024, when 87.98% of students passed their exams.

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