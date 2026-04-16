CBSE Class 12 Exam Results Likely To Be Declared On April 30; Know More Details Inside

After the annoucnement of the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on Wednesday, millions of students throughout India are now awaiting the announcement of Class 12 results.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams wrapped up on March 11, 2026, having commenced on February 17. With the examinations behind them, millions of students throughout India await the announcement of their results. Once released, the results will be accessible at the same time on three official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

The board has yet to announce a specific date, but according to past trends and media reports, the CBSE Class 12 results are anticipated on April 30. Students are encouraged to regularly check the official CBSE site for updates as the date approaches.

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Follow this guide to check & download the CBSE class 12 results

Step 1. Navigate to the official CBSE portals: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Select the link for "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2018".

Step 3. Input your roll number and other necessary details accurately.

Step 4. Click on the submit button.

Step 5. Print the result for your records until the official marks sheet is provided.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment & Supplementary examinations

Following the announcement of the CBSE 12th Result 2026, students who fail to pass one or more subjects will be granted another chance through compartment examinations. These exams provide a crucial opportunity for students to enhance their scores without having to forfeit an academic year.

According to the latest information, the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams 2026 are likely to take place in July in a traditional pen-and-paper format. The board will publish comprehensive guidelines, including exam dates and directives, once the primary results are revealed.

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CBSE class 12 Re-evaluation fees & process

Every year after the CBSE Class 12 results are declared, many students opt for post-result scrutiny to get their answer sheets checked again or seek reassessment. For those planning to apply in 2026, it is important to understand the verification process, the timeline, and the fees involved before submitting a request.

CBSE follows a fixed fee structure for different stages of the post-result process. Verification of marks costs Rs 500 per subject, while students seeking a photocopy of their answer sheet will have to pay Rs 700 per subject. For re-evaluation, the board has set a fee of Rs 100 per question.

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