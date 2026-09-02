Caught On Camera: Two Sons Beat Father With Stick In Pune's Indapur Over Land Dispute

A land dispute in Maharashtra's Pune district turned violent after two brothers attacked their elderly parents over the sale of a plot registered in their mother's name. The incident was reported from Indapur, where the two accused allegedly assaulted their 65 year old father with a wooden stick during a confrontation, NDTV reported.

The elderly man, identified as Tukaram Kisan Raut, approached the Indapur police after the alleged assault and lodged a complaint against his sons, Sanjay Tukaram Raut and Rajendra Tukaram Raut. The police have registered a case against the two men and initiated an investigation.

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The alleged assault followed a dispute over the sale of land registered in Raut's wife's name. The disagreement reportedly grew after the couple's two sons questioned their parents about why the property had been sold.

According to NDTV, the incident took place near the Salim Lawns area in Indapur. Lokmat reported that it happened on Sunday evening, August 30, when Tukaram Raut and his wife were walking along a road and were confronted by their two sons, who arrived in a Tata Nexon and questioned them about the land sale.

The sons allegedly demanded that the property be taken back and questioned their parents about the decision to sell the land. The confrontation led to the two brothers beating up their father and threatening further violence if the property was not returned.

Lokmat reported that Tukaram Raut suffered injuries to his back, face, thighs, and left shoulder during the alleged assault. His wife, Anjana, also suffered injuries near her right wrist and on her waist.

The commotion reportedly attracted the attention of people in the area, following which the police was alerted. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and dispute.

A video purportedly showing the alleged assault has also surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated. The authenticity and circumstances surrounding the video are subject to police investigation.

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