Caught On Camera: Biker Falls On Road Amid Sewage Work In Bengaluru, Sparks Safety Concerns

A biker was caught on camera falling off his bike onto a road in Bengaluru while sewage related work was underway, sparking fresh concerns over road safety amid ongoing civic works.

A video shared by NDTV shows the biker losing balance and falling on the road while negotiating a stretch where work was being carried out. The incident appears connected to an excavated/unfinished portion of the road creating a dangerous obstruction for two-wheelers.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Killed In Road Accident While Returning Home From Duty

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The footage highlights the risk posed to motorists when roads undergoing utility or sewage work are not adequately separated from moving traffic or when the work area is difficult to identify while driving.

The exact location of the incident, the identity of the rider and the extent of any injuries were not independently confirmed in the available reporting.

The video comes amid growing concerns over Bengaluru's road conditions and the difficulties faced specifically by two-wheeler riders when travelling on stretches affected by construction and civic work.

Sewage work has caused traffic problems in Bengaluru before, with road closures and diversions forcing commuters to take longer alternate routes. In a July 2025 report, The Economic Times cited a resident who said several roads had been blocked due to sewage work, leaving two-wheeler riders to find alternate routes and adding to traffic congestion.

The latest video has once again brought the issue of safety measures around roadwork into focus, particularly for bikers who have less protection in the event of a fall.

Bengaluru has faced repeated road-safety problems involving potholes, open drains and roads dug up for utility projects. Recent reporting has documented motorists encountering hazardous road conditions during and after civic works.

Earlier reports have also documented problems following BWSSB sewage/underground drainage work, including stretches being left damaged or unrestored after excavation.

In July 2026, the Indian Express reported another Bengaluru incident in which BJP leader Belur Raghavendra Shetty fell into an uncovered stormwater drain during desilting/repair work. He alleged that the drain lacked barricades, warning signs and adequate lighting. Police subsequently booked the contractor, an assistant engineer and others responsible for the road work.

The latest incident therefore highlights the importance of clearly marking work zones and ensuring that roads remain safe for motorists while sewage and other utility projects are being carried out.

ALSO READ: Mumbai BMW Crash Caught On Camera: Three Dead, One Injured After Accident On Coastal Road

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.