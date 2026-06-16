CA Final May 2026 Results Likely To Be Declared On June 18 — Here's How To Check Scorecards Online

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is anticipated to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final May 2026 examination shortly.

The forecasted date is thought to be June 18, as disclosed by former ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal via a social media post.

Nonetheless, ICAI has yet to release an official announcement validating the result date. Candidates who sat for the exam are keenly awaiting their scorecards and should frequently check the official ICAI websites for confirmed updates.

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CA Final May 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the "CA Final May 2026 Result" link located on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number or PIN.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button after entering the required details.

Step 5: View the result and marks displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Two sessions every year

The May 2026 examination period is also significant as ICAI has reverted to its traditional biannual examination schedule. Beginning in 2026, CA exams will be conducted in May and November, while the January sessions have been eliminated.

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ICAI warns students to rely on official websites

Students are advised to verify their results solely through the official ICAI websites, steer clear of third-party platforms, and consistently check for announcements regarding the most recent updates. The online scorecard will serve as temporary evidence of achievement until the institute releases the formal mark sheets.

ICAI has also warned students to avoid dependence on unofficial sites, social media updates, or messages purporting to share direct result links. The institute does not distribute result links via SMS or email, and candidates should retrieve their results exclusively through official ICAI channels.

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